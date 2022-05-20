Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 50,931 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,931 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.8% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after buying an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,176,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,736,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,743,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,386,223. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

