Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 353,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 48,908 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period.

SPTL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,838. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

