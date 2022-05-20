Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.65% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,966,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,293,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 87,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,214. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94.

