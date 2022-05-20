Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,095 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

ICLN traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,788,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

