Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,752 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.2% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 116,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 38,822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,641. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.