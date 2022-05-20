Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Piper Sandler

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.92.

Signature Bank stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $179.05 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.62 and its 200 day moving average is $304.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

