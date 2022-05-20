SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 19,004 shares.The stock last traded at $7.10 and had previously closed at $7.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

