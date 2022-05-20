SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells $51,716.38 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,111 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $51,716.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,609.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

