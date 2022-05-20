Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Expands By 20.8%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

YGRAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

