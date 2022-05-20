Short Interest in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Grows By 21.1%

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WINV stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. WinVest Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in WinVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,889,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in WinVest Acquisition by 133.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,029,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,586,000.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on target businesses in the financial services industry with a focus on financial media, brokerage, banking, investing, and wealth management.

