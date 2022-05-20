Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Increases By 23.3%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.5 days.

Shares of PASTF opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

PASTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.00 ($26.04) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €22.00 ($22.92) to €18.00 ($18.75) in a research report on Monday.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgate modules, spoilers, fender supports, and rocket panels, as well as radar and other sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.