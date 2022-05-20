Short Interest in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Rises By 20.1%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of ARHS opened at $5.89 on Friday. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.47.

In other Arhaus news, CEO John P. Reed purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $252,862.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 650,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,217.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

