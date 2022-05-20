Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.55) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

CCR stock opened at GBX 196.50 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 202.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 218.53. The stock has a market cap of £772.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 168.60 ($2.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.01).

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.