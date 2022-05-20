Shopping One Day Trading Volume Hits $234,884.00 (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $4.34 or 0.00014371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $234,884.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00587579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00448653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033015 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,649.79 or 1.57605993 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,069 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

