SHIELD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $74,046.89 and approximately $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

