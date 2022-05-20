Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

