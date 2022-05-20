Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 505.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded down $8.84 on Friday, reaching $118.30. 482,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,341,193. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.27. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.28 and a 1-year high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.81.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.