Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.56 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 440.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 108,066 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $164.26. 252,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,426,835. The company has a market capitalization of $322.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average is $140.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock worth $74,297,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.62.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

