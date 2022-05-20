Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 278.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.93.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $13.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.89. 131,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $181.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

