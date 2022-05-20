Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 233.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $388,262,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after purchasing an additional 476,263 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.51. The company had a trading volume of 417,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,820,674. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.34. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

