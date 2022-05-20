Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 302.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $5.46 on Friday, hitting $307.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,504. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $310.83 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.