Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.06.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.07 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

