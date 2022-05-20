Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 172.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,069 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,072.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 57,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.