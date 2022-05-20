Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 504,363 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 230.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $84,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.56. 196,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,915. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

