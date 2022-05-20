Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 33,150 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 218.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,150 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,562 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.69. 171,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,912,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.64 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.09. The company has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

