Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.67.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 61,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,658. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.69 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

