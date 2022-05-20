Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 154.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,145 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,682. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

