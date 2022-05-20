Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 331,608 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 331,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,893,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,141,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,290. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

