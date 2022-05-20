Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $108,154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,942 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trade Desk by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 243,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 131,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Trade Desk by 928.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 237,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.29, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.
TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.
In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
