Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,618,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 32,548 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.23. 39,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

