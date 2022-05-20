Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,059 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

Shares of GE traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.72. 204,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,651,250. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

