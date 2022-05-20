Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 141,953 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 166.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,953 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $50,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $4.62 on Friday, hitting $171.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,553,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $168.90 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.