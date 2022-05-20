Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $438,486.00

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and $438,486.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,103,985,454 coins and its circulating supply is 8,780,006,325 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

