Scotiabank Trims Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Target Price to C$45.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GCAAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

