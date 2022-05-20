Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.38

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.38 and last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 137688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

