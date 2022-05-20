Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Lowered by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 613,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.42. 1,914,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,745. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.82 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81.

