Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,065,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,239,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 394,765 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

