SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SBFG stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

