Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDMHF. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $550.00.

Shares of SDMHF stock opened at $323.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.49. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $282.50 and a 52-week high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

