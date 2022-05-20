Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SARTF. Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $776.00.

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $292.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.69. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $292.00 and a 12 month high of $947.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.37.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.25. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

