Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Lowered to $20.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

Get Samsara alerts:

IOT stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88. Samsara has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.