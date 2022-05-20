Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

SALM opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $76.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $69.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

