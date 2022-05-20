Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Citigroup

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James decreased their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.46.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $184.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.77 and its 200 day moving average is $277.73. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $173.64 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $186,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $4,782,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

