Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Citigroup

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James decreased their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.46.
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $184.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.77 and its 200 day moving average is $277.73. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $173.64 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $186,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $4,782,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.
About Saia (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
