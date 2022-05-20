Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-$4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

RYI traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $27.97. 406,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,020. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 621,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $5,135,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 71.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 149.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ryerson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

