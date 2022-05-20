Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($21.88) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.99.
Ryanair stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About Ryanair (Get Rating)
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.