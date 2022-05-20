Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($21.88) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.99.

Ryanair stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,636,000 after purchasing an additional 237,115 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 943,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,522,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

