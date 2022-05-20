Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after acquiring an additional 860,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after acquiring an additional 42,419 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 792,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 181,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.14. 160,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,651. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

