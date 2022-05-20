Royal Bank of Canada Trims Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Target Price to C$11.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut shares of Medical Facilities from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE DR opened at C$8.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$251.45 million and a PE ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of C$6.78 and a 1-year high of C$12.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.82.

Medical Facilities ( TSE:DR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 0.9133333 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

