Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.56) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PETS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.86) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.03) to GBX 510 ($6.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($6.84) to GBX 430 ($5.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 490.71 ($6.05).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 279 ($3.44) on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 266.80 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 331.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 398.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.