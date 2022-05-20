Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 1,225 ($15.10) target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,175 ($14.48).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresnillo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.09) to GBX 850 ($10.48) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $696.00.

FNLPF stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

