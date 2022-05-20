Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$8.00

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.